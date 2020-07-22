/
studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA
Studio apartments could offer the best of Parkland living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public trans... Read Guide >
13 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
6 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,264
589 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
9 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,329
630 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,303
563 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
1 Unit Available
South End
755 S 38th St
755 South 38th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$5,000
6400 sqft
Commercial space for lease. Large retail space. Bring your business to the Lincoln Business District.
Results within 10 miles of Parkland
1 Unit Available
New Tacoma
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,049
428 sqft
Experience the best of Washington living at Granada Apartments. Our community is situated in the heart of Downtown Tacoma.
2 Units Available
New Tacoma
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$910
360 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom units in a pet-friendly complex with gated access and high-speed internet. Apartments feature hardwood floors, refrigerators and some paid utilities. Easy access to I-705, plus local dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
North End
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,080
332 sqft
Welcome home to Uptown 7, a quaint apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Situated in the North End area, our community is surrounded by the beauty of nature. With easy access to 6th Ave. you are just minutes from Highways 16 and 163.
19 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,513
685 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
8 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,363
512 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
