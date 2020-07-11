/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Parkland
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
10617 20th Ave S
10617 20th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1067 sqft
3 bdrm 1 bath home in Parkland area. Completely remodeled inside! Kitchen features beautiful quartz countertops, full tile backsplash and undermount sink. Refrigerator, range and washer/dryer are included (no dishwasher).
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11002 Ainsworth Ave S
11002 Ainsworth Avenue South, Parkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1076 sqft
Remodeled 3BD/1Bath Parkland Duplex! - This cozy 3 Bed/1 Bath daylight rambler duplex has just remodeled with fresh paint, new blinds, and new laminate tile flooring throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
508-512 114th St S 508
508 114th Street South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
2/1 Duplex; W/D; fenced yard; near freeway and PLU - Property Id: 253295 Freshly renovated duplex 2 blocks away from Pacific Ave, minutes away from freeway, and almost walking distance to PLU.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkland
11402 19th Ave Ct S
11402 19th Avenue Court South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newly Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - This newly updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Parkland duplex is ready for you. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, baseboard heat and all new electrical service.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Pacific Walk Townhomes
8333 32nd Ave S, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Just South of Tacoma Mall Pacific Walk Townhomes are located in Lakewood, Washington, just five minutes south of the Tacoma Mall, with plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment options nearby, you'll love the convenience of living at
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments
2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You Deserve the Royal Treatment When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
South End
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 04:40pm
Contact for Availability
South End
120 East 91st Street
120 East 91st Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this great 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1153 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
4 Units Available
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,025
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,233
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,427
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
15 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
2 Units Available
South Tacoma
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
Similar Pages
Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland 3 BedroomsParkland Accessible Apartments
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with GarageParkland Apartments with GymParkland Apartments with ParkingParkland Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA