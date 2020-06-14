Apartment List
57 Apartments for rent in Parkland, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parkland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
1 of 10

1 of 10

Parkland
Parkland
8 Units Available
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S, Parkland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1025 sqft
The Best of Tacoma Miramonte is a small community nestled between Puyallup and Tacoma that gives residents the best of all worlds: The location feels private, peaceful and serene, yet you’re just a few minutes from amazing shopping, dining and
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-5, PLU and More! Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers.
Results within 1 mile of Parkland
1 of 59

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1238 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom furnished apartments in Parkland neighborhood. Amenities include pool, spa/hot tub, basketball court, fitness center, carport parking. Enjoy modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, balcony/patio. Access to I-5, Hwy. 512, McChord Air Force Base.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South End
2 Units Available
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Everything You Need Notch8 Apartments is located in Tacoma, Washington. With close proximity to the hottest shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Tacoma you have everything within arms reach.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of Parkland
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
16 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,274
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,143
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pacific
38 Units Available
Wellstone at Bridgeport
12535 Bridgeport Way Southwest, Lakewood, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1100 sqft
With the arrival of Wellstone at Bridgeport, life in Lakewood is suddenly looking a lot different. Upscale apartment homes. Friendly, social neighbors. Eight acres of serenity - surrounded by nature and a park.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
South Tacoma
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
Midland
1 Unit Available
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the quality and convenience of Coventry Court IV Apartments.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Pacific
Contact for Availability
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1240 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
Results within 10 miles of Parkland
1 of 5

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,788
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Tacoma
22 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
West End
16 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
West End
12 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
1 of 36

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Hill
8 Units Available
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Parkland, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Parkland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

