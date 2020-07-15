All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like Sienna Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
Sienna Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Sienna Apartments

10712 17th Avenue South · (253) 785-9429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10712 17th Avenue South, Parkland, WA 98444

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sienna Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to I-5, PLU and More!

Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers. All this plus just 4 minutes away from Pacific Lutheran University.

Residents at Sienna Apartments also gain access to our fantastic community amenities like our state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful swimming pool, and updated clubhouse. Have you been looking for a home that is convenient and comfortable at an affordable price? Look no further… you’ll find this and much more at Sienna Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sienna Apartments have any available units?
Sienna Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does Sienna Apartments have?
Some of Sienna Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sienna Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sienna Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sienna Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sienna Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sienna Apartments offer parking?
No, Sienna Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Sienna Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sienna Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sienna Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sienna Apartments has a pool.
Does Sienna Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sienna Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sienna Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Sienna Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sienna Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Sienna Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Sienna Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParkland Apartments with Balcony
Parkland Apartments with ParkingKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity