Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to I-5, PLU and More!



Sienna Apartments is a peaceful, secluded apartment community in Tacoma, Washington. Just down the street, you can enjoy easy access to shopping, restaurants, Highway 512, I-5, military bases and several major employers. All this plus just 4 minutes away from Pacific Lutheran University.



Residents at Sienna Apartments also gain access to our fantastic community amenities like our state-of-the-art fitness center, beautiful swimming pool, and updated clubhouse. Have you been looking for a home that is convenient and comfortable at an affordable price? Look no further… you’ll find this and much more at Sienna Apartments.