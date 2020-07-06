All apartments in Mercer Island
7671 West Mercer Way
7671 West Mercer Way

7671 West Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Location

7671 West Mercer Way, Mercer Island, WA 98040

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7671 West Mercer Way Available 01/18/20 Mercer Island Home with Lake view and access - Northwest Contemporary home with terrestrial and lake views, natural plantings and 100 feet of low bank grassy beach access from rustic trail shared w/ just 1 other home. Custom built in 1977 this period classic 3+ bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Living room and Family room with wood burning fireplaces,High ceilings and Wood floors through out, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry room/ mud room. Library and additional Office/Craft room, top floor master with walk-in closet. Dock and moorage for several boats also available. This is a special place to call home.
First months rent and deposit equal to for move you in.

Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/0874ed3018
Email Lisa at teamlisa@rpapm.com for showing time or text/call 425 772 1680
Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

(RLNE5453592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7671 West Mercer Way have any available units?
7671 West Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 7671 West Mercer Way have?
Some of 7671 West Mercer Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7671 West Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7671 West Mercer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7671 West Mercer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7671 West Mercer Way is pet friendly.
Does 7671 West Mercer Way offer parking?
No, 7671 West Mercer Way does not offer parking.
Does 7671 West Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7671 West Mercer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7671 West Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 7671 West Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 7671 West Mercer Way have accessible units?
No, 7671 West Mercer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7671 West Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7671 West Mercer Way does not have units with dishwashers.

