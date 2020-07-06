Amenities
7671 West Mercer Way Available 01/18/20 Mercer Island Home with Lake view and access - Northwest Contemporary home with terrestrial and lake views, natural plantings and 100 feet of low bank grassy beach access from rustic trail shared w/ just 1 other home. Custom built in 1977 this period classic 3+ bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Living room and Family room with wood burning fireplaces,High ceilings and Wood floors through out, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry room/ mud room. Library and additional Office/Craft room, top floor master with walk-in closet. Dock and moorage for several boats also available. This is a special place to call home.
First months rent and deposit equal to for move you in.
Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/0874ed3018
Email Lisa at teamlisa@rpapm.com for showing time or text/call 425 772 1680
Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.
(RLNE5453592)