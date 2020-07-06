Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

7671 West Mercer Way Available 01/18/20 Mercer Island Home with Lake view and access - Northwest Contemporary home with terrestrial and lake views, natural plantings and 100 feet of low bank grassy beach access from rustic trail shared w/ just 1 other home. Custom built in 1977 this period classic 3+ bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Living room and Family room with wood burning fireplaces,High ceilings and Wood floors through out, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Laundry room/ mud room. Library and additional Office/Craft room, top floor master with walk-in closet. Dock and moorage for several boats also available. This is a special place to call home.

First months rent and deposit equal to for move you in.



Schedule here: https://showmojo.com/l/0874ed3018

Email Lisa at teamlisa@rpapm.com for showing time or text/call 425 772 1680

Terms: 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in Non-smoking. Pets case by case and subject to restriction with additional deposit. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.



(RLNE5453592)