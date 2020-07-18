All apartments in Mercer Island
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:24 AM

2836 78th Ave SE

2836 78th Avenue Southeast · (206) 427-0863
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2836 78th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
Downtown Mercer Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
large 2 Bedrooms + Den. 1700 sqft. Newer Concrete and Steel Luxury Apartments. In Main area of Mercer Island close to all amenities (Parks, Shopping, Bus line, Restaurants, etc.). 9 foot ceilings Heart of Mercer Island, close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Elegance with open floor plans - 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace, maple cabinetry, luxurious wood carpeting. Two Bedrooms, plus Den ( Murphy fold-down bed?) balcony and walk-in closet. Spectacular kitchens with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Private storage conveniently located on floor. Utility room w/full size washer and dryer, controlled access parking garage in newer concrete and steel construction. Call 206-427-0863 for a viewing time. Other units may be available in the future at $2695 to $3895 per month. Dieter Kaetel Broker/REALTOR John L. Scott Real Estate Mercer Island office

Terms: 6 months minimum .Prefer 12 months. Move-in fee of $100 plus credit check costs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

