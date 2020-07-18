2836 78th Ave SE

Amenities

large 2 Bedrooms + Den. 1700 sqft. Newer Concrete and Steel Luxury Apartments. In Main area of Mercer Island close to all amenities (Parks, Shopping, Bus line, Restaurants, etc.). 9 foot ceilings Heart of Mercer Island, close to shopping, restaurants and parks. Elegance with open floor plans - 9 foot ceilings, gas fireplace, maple cabinetry, luxurious wood carpeting. Two Bedrooms, plus Den ( Murphy fold-down bed?) balcony and walk-in closet. Spectacular kitchens with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Private storage conveniently located on floor. Utility room w/full size washer and dryer, controlled access parking garage in newer concrete and steel construction. Call 206-427-0863 for a viewing time. Other units may be available in the future at $2695 to $3895 per month. Dieter Kaetel Broker/REALTOR John L. Scott Real Estate Mercer Island office



Terms: 6 months minimum .Prefer 12 months. Move-in fee of $100 plus credit check costs