2751 61st Avenue South East

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool

Come view our newly renovated two bedroom apartment available now on Mercer Island! This top floor unit has newer blinds, paint, carpet, and vinyl and updated fixtures! Unit comes with tons of large closets in the entryway and hallway! Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, range and disposal! Spacious living room complete with a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to a huge balcony facing West to enjoy the sunsets! Bedrooms come with huge closets and a master bedroom with a half bath attached. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent! Huge shared yard for tenants to enjoy! This building provides a peaceful relaxed environment which creates the ideal setting right next to the water! Just blocks off the I-90 West Mercer Way exit ramp, short drive to downtown Seattle, Bellevue and Issaquah in minutes.Very close to the North Mercer Island shopping core. No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 10 AM- 2:30 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/s/svieueztkmvvy84/2751%20%235.%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms - 1.5 Bathroom - Approx. 1100 SF - Refrigerator - Oven/Range - Dishwasher & Disposal - Washer in Unit - Free shared Dryers - Wood burning fireplace - Huge Balcony - Newer Carpet/Vinyl - New Blinds - W/S/G Included - No Smoking - 1 Cats, No dogs + $250 Refundable Pet deposit - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!! Seattle Property Management - Dave Poletti & Associates 1200 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, United States Phone: +1 206-286-1100