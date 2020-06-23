All apartments in Mercer Island
Home
/
Mercer Island, WA
/
2751 61st Avenue South East
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:35 PM

2751 61st Avenue South East

2751 61st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Mercer Island
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2751 61st Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
East Seattle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
Come view our newly renovated two bedroom apartment available now on Mercer Island! This top floor unit has newer blinds, paint, carpet, and vinyl and updated fixtures! Unit comes with tons of large closets in the entryway and hallway! Kitchen comes with a dishwasher, refrigerator, range and disposal! Spacious living room complete with a wood burning fireplace and sliding glass doors to a huge balcony facing West to enjoy the sunsets! Bedrooms come with huge closets and a master bedroom with a half bath attached. Water/Sewer/Garbage included in rent! Huge shared yard for tenants to enjoy! This building provides a peaceful relaxed environment which creates the ideal setting right next to the water! Just blocks off the I-90 West Mercer Way exit ramp, short drive to downtown Seattle, Bellevue and Issaquah in minutes.Very close to the North Mercer Island shopping core. No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Contact us for a private showing Monday-Friday 10 AM- 2:30 PM! (One showing per party, we will not show the unit twice! If you need to measure for furniture, be sure to bring measuring tapes, and take photos/videos for anyone else who cannot view at time of the appointment!) To qualify, you must make an income of 3x rent and have positive rental references and credit. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards FOR A VIDEO TOUR, PLEASE CLICK THE FOLLOWING LINK: https://www.dropbox.com/s/svieueztkmvvy84/2751%20%235.%20-%20Video%20Tour.mov?dl=0 - 2 Bedrooms - 1.5 Bathroom - Approx. 1100 SF - Refrigerator - Oven/Range - Dishwasher & Disposal - Washer in Unit - Free shared Dryers - Wood burning fireplace - Huge Balcony - Newer Carpet/Vinyl - New Blinds - W/S/G Included - No Smoking - 1 Cats, No dogs + $250 Refundable Pet deposit - 12 Month Lease Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!! Seattle Property Management - Dave Poletti & Associates 1200 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109, United States Phone: +1 206-286-1100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have any available units?
2751 61st Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
What amenities does 2751 61st Avenue South East have?
Some of 2751 61st Avenue South East's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 61st Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
2751 61st Avenue South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 61st Avenue South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2751 61st Avenue South East is pet friendly.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 2751 61st Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 61st Avenue South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have a pool?
Yes, 2751 61st Avenue South East has a pool.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 2751 61st Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 61st Avenue South East has units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 61st Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2751 61st Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
