2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Mercer Island is a highly desirable community known for its great schools, beautiful parks and waterfront, and its friendly small-town vibe. Unique as the most populated island in a lake in the U.S., it is perfectly positioned between Seattle and Bellevue. Hop on I-90 and you can be downtown in either city in 10 or 15 minutes. Lakefront living at it's finest! Enjoy breathtaking views from every room in the house, plus lake access from your own private boat dock. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows capture tons of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen flows into the living space with fireplace and separate office with one-way mirror to not obstruct the water view. Master on main with entrance to deck, walk-in closet, and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs you'll find three bedrooms, large bonus room perfect for entertaining, plus mudroom with showers for rinsing off after a lake dip. Extra large W/D, 2 car garage and multiple storage closets within. Don't miss your opportunity to live on desirable Mercer Island!



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.