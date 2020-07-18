All apartments in Mercer Island
Mercer Island, WA
2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island
Last updated April 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island

2401 60th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Mercer Island
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

2401 60th Avenue Southeast, Mercer Island, WA 98040
East Seattle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mercer Island is a highly desirable community known for its great schools, beautiful parks and waterfront, and its friendly small-town vibe. Unique as the most populated island in a lake in the U.S., it is perfectly positioned between Seattle and Bellevue. Hop on I-90 and you can be downtown in either city in 10 or 15 minutes. Lakefront living at it's finest! Enjoy breathtaking views from every room in the house, plus lake access from your own private boat dock. High ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows capture tons of natural light. The large open-concept kitchen flows into the living space with fireplace and separate office with one-way mirror to not obstruct the water view. Master on main with entrance to deck, walk-in closet, and jacuzzi tub. Downstairs you'll find three bedrooms, large bonus room perfect for entertaining, plus mudroom with showers for rinsing off after a lake dip. Extra large W/D, 2 car garage and multiple storage closets within. Don't miss your opportunity to live on desirable Mercer Island!

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have any available units?
2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mercer Island, WA.
How much is rent in Mercer Island, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mercer Island Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have?
Some of 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island currently offering any rent specials?
2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island pet-friendly?
No, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mercer Island.
Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island offer parking?
Yes, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island offers parking.
Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have a pool?
No, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island does not have a pool.
Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have accessible units?
No, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 60th Ave SE, Mercer Island has units with dishwashers.
