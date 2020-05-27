All apartments in Lynnwood
6822 190th St SW
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

6822 190th St SW

6822 190th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6822 190th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Beautiful Large Rambler is now available! Large Living area w/ open floor concept. New kitchen w/ eating area, modern white shaker cabinets, quartz tops, Ss appliances w/ Gas range. Dining area. Master 3/4 ensuite all remodeled, walk-in closet. 2 more spacious bedrs & remodeled full bath w/ double vanity. Bonus room can be used as Family or formal dining room. 1 car attached garage. Great Location, walking distance to lynnwood crossroads. The house is a few blocks from Lynndale Park and Lynndale Elementary School.

(RLNE5135062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6822 190th St SW have any available units?
6822 190th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 6822 190th St SW have?
Some of 6822 190th St SW's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6822 190th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
6822 190th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6822 190th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6822 190th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 6822 190th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 6822 190th St SW offers parking.
Does 6822 190th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6822 190th St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6822 190th St SW have a pool?
No, 6822 190th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 6822 190th St SW have accessible units?
No, 6822 190th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 6822 190th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6822 190th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6822 190th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6822 190th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
