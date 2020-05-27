6822 190th St SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Beautiful Large Rambler is now available! Large Living area w/ open floor concept. New kitchen w/ eating area, modern white shaker cabinets, quartz tops, Ss appliances w/ Gas range. Dining area. Master 3/4 ensuite all remodeled, walk-in closet. 2 more spacious bedrs & remodeled full bath w/ double vanity. Bonus room can be used as Family or formal dining room. 1 car attached garage. Great Location, walking distance to lynnwood crossroads. The house is a few blocks from Lynndale Park and Lynndale Elementary School.



(RLNE5135062)