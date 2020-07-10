All apartments in Lynnwood
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

18125 40th Ave W

18125 40th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

18125 40th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18125 40th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Lynnwood Duplex -
Enjoy the top level of this duplex. The upper level features an open kitchen, spacious family room and eating area. There is a separate dining room, master bedroom w/ bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The garage is shared with the tenant in the lower level. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $17,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5812614)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18125 40th Ave W have any available units?
18125 40th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
Is 18125 40th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
18125 40th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18125 40th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 18125 40th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 18125 40th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 18125 40th Ave W offers parking.
Does 18125 40th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18125 40th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18125 40th Ave W have a pool?
No, 18125 40th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 18125 40th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 18125 40th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 18125 40th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 18125 40th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18125 40th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18125 40th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
