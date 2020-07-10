Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

18125 40th Ave W Available 07/01/20 Lynnwood Duplex -

Enjoy the top level of this duplex. The upper level features an open kitchen, spacious family room and eating area. There is a separate dining room, master bedroom w/ bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bath. The garage is shared with the tenant in the lower level. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $17,000 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5812614)