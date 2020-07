Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Almost 2300 Square Feet! Classic 4 Bedroom, 1 3/4 Bath Rambler in Lakewood - This Classic Home is so spacious! Located on a large corner lot, near the Lakewood Library.

The home features an eat-in kitchen, Formal dining room, large living room (Fireplace is decorative only).

4 large bedrooms - 1 with a private entrance and 3/4 bath.

The yard has a nice patio with sheds for storage. 1 dedicated parking space.



(RLNE5106245)