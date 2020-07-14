Crown Pointe Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

You Deserve the Royal Treatment



When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in. Our community is nestled in the heart of Lakewood, within blocks of Tacoma Mall, Lakewood Towne Center, University of Washington Tacoma, Military Bases, plus easy access to I-5 and HWY 512.



One of the best parts of this fantastic location is that Wards Lake Park is our backyard! What better motivation to go out for a daily walk or a jog, or maybe a little picnic than having a park right. Take your four legged furry friends for a stroll through the park, or go with your kids and enjoy the massive playground. Whatever your situation, Crown Pointe is right for you!