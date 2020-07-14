All apartments in Lakewood
Crown Pointe Apartments

2611 84th Street Ct S · (833) 894-6658
Location

2611 84th Street Ct S, Lakewood, WA 98499
Northeast Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
You Deserve the Royal Treatment

When is the last time you felt at home? Here at Crown Pointe we make it our priority to give you a wonderful community to enjoy and a home to make memories in. Our community is nestled in the heart of Lakewood, within blocks of Tacoma Mall, Lakewood Towne Center, University of Washington Tacoma, Military Bases, plus easy access to I-5 and HWY 512.

One of the best parts of this fantastic location is that Wards Lake Park is our backyard! What better motivation to go out for a daily walk or a jog, or maybe a little picnic than having a park right. Take your four legged furry friends for a stroll through the park, or go with your kids and enjoy the massive playground. Whatever your situation, Crown Pointe is right for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Crown Pointe Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Crown Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Crown Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Crown Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Crown Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crown Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Crown Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Crown Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Crown Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
