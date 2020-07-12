/
north lakewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
121 Apartments for rent in North Lakewood, Lakewood, WA
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
7119 62nd Ave W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonegate in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:00pm
10 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8616 Meadow Road SW
8616 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
Freshly Painted 2BR/1BA Lakewood Duplex Apartment - Available now. Freshly painted 2BR/1BA duplex apartment. New carpet throughout. The bright kitchen and dining room allow for plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
8611 63rd Ave SW
8611 63rd Avenue Southwest, Lakewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1330 sqft
Spacious (1339 sq. ft.) 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath located on private, quiet drive. Fenced yard with back patio---great for barbecues! Laundry room includes washer & dryer; attached garage with opener; landscaping service included.
Results within 1 mile of North Lakewood
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6516 86th Ave W
6516 86th Avenue West, University Place, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2285 sqft
• Open to Applications • - Prestige 3 bd, bonus/office, 2.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6038 S Ferdinand St
6038 South Ferdinand Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1465 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 1.5 bath with wrap around deck. - Application Pending: Over 1300 square feet of living space on large lot. Main level home with 3 bed rooms and 1.5 bath large kitchen with gas stove, open living room / dinning room with gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7814-65th St Ct W
7814 65th Street Court West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in University Place - Welcome home to this Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired neighborhood across from Charles Wright Academy in University Place. This home is currently being worked on. New carpets.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9641 Meadow Rd SW - Unit A
9641 Meadow Road Southwest, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
784 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom! - Welcome to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage style home.
Results within 5 miles of North Lakewood
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
61 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1150 sqft
The Community that Cares Heatherstone Apartments is a beautiful property just south of Tacoma, Washington. Our community is located in a quiet neighborhood near schools, parks, and restaurants. We are also conveniently close to I-5, Hwy. 512, Ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1150 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
13 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
$995
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,354
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,168
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arbor Pointe
11432 105th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently Located Affordable rent and a great location is what you will find at Arbor Pointe, which is located in a quiet residential neighborhood near Pierce College.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,207
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,124
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 03:13pm
1 Unit Available
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
2 Units Available
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1385 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
Conveniently situated in Tacoma's bustling South Tacoma neighborhood, Pine Street Townhomes presents a warm, quiet community just minutes away from the best Tacoma has to offer.
