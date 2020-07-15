/
8 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Martin's University
Talisman Apartments
7405 168th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1119 sqft
Our leasing office offers flexible tour options to suit your needs. We would be happy to personally show you around the luckiest place to live in Redmond.
Woodfield Estates
2310 Woodfield Loop SE
2310 Woodfield Loop Southeast, Olympia, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1840 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler with open-concept floor plan and vaulted ceilings. 1840 sq. ft., kitchen includes range, refrigerator and dishwasher, island & built-in desk.
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE, Tanglewilde, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
6936 Honeylocust Ct NE Available 08/14/20 Just like new! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths with den/office. 3 car garage. North Thurston School District. - 2 story, 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Beautiful one year old home with 2000 sq. ft.
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE
1308 Mills Landing Court Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1747 sqft
1308 Mills Landing Ct SE Available 03/01/20 Quiet cul-de-sac location! - APPLICATION PENDING Great cul-de-sac home, in a cute little private street, hardly anyone knows it is located there.
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B
821 Essex Place Northeast, Lacey, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
900 sqft
821 Essex Place NE. #1-B Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in a Wonderful Community!! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: • Rent: $1,495.00 • Available: 08/01/2020 • Application Fee: $42.
1207 Hall Street SE
1207 Hall Street Southeast, Lacey, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1374 sqft
This Rambler is sure to amaze with it's beautiful layout and large-back yard! - Gorgeous 4 bd / 1.5 ba with approx.
511 Malibu Dr SE
511 Malibu Drive Southeast, Lacey, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1024 sqft
• Pending Application • - Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bd, 1.5 ba, 1 car gar townhome w/ approx.
5812 19th Ave SE
5812 19th Avenue Southeast, Lacey, WA
Studio
$1,850
Close in Quiet Neighborhood, - Great location! Close in Quiet Neighborhood - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath right in the heart of Lacey. Large 2 car garage, close to shopping, bus lines, I-5, schools and JBLM.
