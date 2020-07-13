All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Merrill Creek

Open Now until 6pm
6022 78th Street Ct W · (253) 201-2059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA 98499
North Lakewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Merrill Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Welcome home to Merril Creek in Lakewood, Washington. Merrill Creek is delighted to offer three floor plans featuring one, two and three bedroom homes. We are located just minutes away from several major employers such as State Farm and Amazon. If you're looking for convenience and location, we have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-First Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit bull (American Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Akita (American/Japanese), Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff (Fila Brasilero), Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse, Dogo Argentino, Drogue De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, Presa Canario, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tose Unu (Or any mix of the above); 40 lb. weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: $25/month, Detached Garage: $100/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Merrill Creek have any available units?
Merrill Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, WA.
How much is rent in Lakewood, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakewood Rent Report.
What amenities does Merrill Creek have?
Some of Merrill Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Merrill Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Merrill Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Merrill Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Merrill Creek is pet friendly.
Does Merrill Creek offer parking?
Yes, Merrill Creek offers parking.
Does Merrill Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Merrill Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Merrill Creek have a pool?
Yes, Merrill Creek has a pool.
Does Merrill Creek have accessible units?
No, Merrill Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Merrill Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Merrill Creek has units with dishwashers.

