Merrill Creek.

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-First Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit bull (American Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Akita (American/Japanese), Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff (Fila Brasilero), Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse, Dogo Argentino, Drogue De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, Presa Canario, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tose Unu (Or any mix of the above); 40 lb. weight limit