1937 Green Glen Ln Available 02/08/19 Freshly Painted two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome in CK School district! - Great 3 BR/2.5BA townhouse in Green Glen subdivision. Easy commute to both bases and in between Silverdale and Bremerton. Brand new paint & flooring throughout!

Main floor has your living/dining area which open up to the kitchen with all appliances including a micro-hood and gas range. Also has half bath on main floor. Living room has gas fireplace and slider to fully fenced back yard.

Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with attached full bath, plus two more medium bedrooms, a full bath and the utility area with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer present are not owner supplied appliances and can be removed upon request.

Gas forced air heat. double car garage.

County water and sewer.

Pets under 30lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

