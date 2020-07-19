All apartments in Kitsap County
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
1937 Green Glen Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1937 Green Glen Ln

1937 Northeast Green Glen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Northeast Green Glen Lane, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1937 Green Glen Ln Available 02/08/19 Freshly Painted two story 3BR/2.5BA townhome in CK School district! - Great 3 BR/2.5BA townhouse in Green Glen subdivision. Easy commute to both bases and in between Silverdale and Bremerton. Brand new paint & flooring throughout!
Main floor has your living/dining area which open up to the kitchen with all appliances including a micro-hood and gas range. Also has half bath on main floor. Living room has gas fireplace and slider to fully fenced back yard.
Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with attached full bath, plus two more medium bedrooms, a full bath and the utility area with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer present are not owner supplied appliances and can be removed upon request.
Gas forced air heat. double car garage.
County water and sewer.
Pets under 30lbs negotiable with additional deposit.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Please check out all our available rentals on our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE4659494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

