12424 S Keyport Road North East
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:45 PM

12424 S Keyport Road North East

12424 South Keyport Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12424 South Keyport Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98370

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Amazing central Kitsap location with easy commute to either the Fast Ferry or Bainbridge Island ferry, minutes from shops in downtown Poulsbo and Silverdale. Brand new carpet, open concept and spa like bathroom in the master, what else could you ask for! Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee.Small Pets Ok, $500 deposit for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets. Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have any available units?
12424 S Keyport Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
What amenities does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have?
Some of 12424 S Keyport Road North East's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12424 S Keyport Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
12424 S Keyport Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12424 S Keyport Road North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 12424 S Keyport Road North East is pet friendly.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East offer parking?
No, 12424 S Keyport Road North East does not offer parking.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12424 S Keyport Road North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have a pool?
Yes, 12424 S Keyport Road North East has a pool.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have accessible units?
No, 12424 S Keyport Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 12424 S Keyport Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12424 S Keyport Road North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 12424 S Keyport Road North East does not have units with air conditioning.
