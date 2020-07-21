12424 S Keyport Road North East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities gym pool hot tub pet friendly

Amazing central Kitsap location with easy commute to either the Fast Ferry or Bainbridge Island ferry, minutes from shops in downtown Poulsbo and Silverdale. Brand new carpet, open concept and spa like bathroom in the master, what else could you ask for! Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee.Small Pets Ok, $500 deposit for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets. Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032