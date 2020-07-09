All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes

3232 Pine Rd NE · (865) 320-9882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA 98310

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A308 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit A418 · Avail. now

$1,435

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit A215 · Avail. now

$1,468

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit A421 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Ridge Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
pool table
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton. Our two and three bedroom recently upgraded apartment homes are conveniently located adjacent to Lion's Field City Park and are within walking distance to the bus line, elementary schools, shopping and local employers. Contact our professional leasing team at Pine Ridge Apartment Homes and let us help you find your new home.COVID-19 Update:We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will only be virtually open for business. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $450 and up, $150 non-refundable -- depending on credit report
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: 65 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Carport $40/month; Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have any available units?
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have?
Some of Pine Ridge Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Ridge Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Ridge Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Pine Ridge Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, Pine Ridge Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
