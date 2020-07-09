Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking playground bbq/grill package receiving sauna cats allowed pool table

Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton. Our two and three bedroom recently upgraded apartment homes are conveniently located adjacent to Lion's Field City Park and are within walking distance to the bus line, elementary schools, shopping and local employers. Contact our professional leasing team at Pine Ridge Apartment Homes and let us help you find your new home.COVID-19 Update:We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will only be virtually open for business. While our office is closed, our team is available by phone, email, and can provide guided video tours to help you reserve your new home today.