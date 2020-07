Uptown Kirkland Urban

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room fire pit

Our LEED-Certified apartment community will offer the quintessential northwest lifestyle youve been waiting for. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies will let you savor the energy and excitement of Kirkland Urban: the downtown waterfront and the bustling Peter Kirk Park, just footsteps below your home. With iconic architecture, unparalleled style, and thoughtful amenities, these uptown Kirkland apartment homes will provide contemporary finishes and stunning views- inside and out. Featuring a variety of innovative floor plans and unit layouts, as distinctive as the people who will live here.