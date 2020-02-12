All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 9937 NE 134th CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
9937 NE 134th CT
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

9937 NE 134th CT

9937 Northeast 134th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9937 Northeast 134th Court, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9937 NE 134th CT Available 08/01/19 CHARMING 2 BED, 1.5 BATH KIRKLAND TOWNHOME W GARAGE & OFFICE! - **$2095 per month rent; Available August 2019; 12-24 month lease terms**
**2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1400 SF, 1 car garage; 1 uncovered reserved parking; Detached Office**
**Pets considered on a case by case basis; Utilities not included ($115/month for W/S/G)**
**First month's rent ($2095) and security deposit ($1500) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b3Fcc4LTHs

This home offers charming, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space. Home is in great condition. Home has like new kitchen and bathroom floors. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has dual master bedrooms with large walk-through bathroom in-between. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, large window, and large closet. Home is in the Kirkland area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed including ample wood cabinets. Garage is included and has automatic door opener for easy access. Second reserved parking spot as well. Separate office space above garage is about 150 extra SF. Laundry in unit.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Kirkland area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Juanita Elementary is only 1 block away and easily walkable. These include:
-Juanita Elementary
-Finn Hill Middle School, Juanita Junior High
-Juanita High School
-UW Campus, UW Bothell/Cascadia, Bastyr, Northwest University

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close
-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park
-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center
-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course

This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today!

(RLNE3365714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9937 NE 134th CT have any available units?
9937 NE 134th CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9937 NE 134th CT have?
Some of 9937 NE 134th CT's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9937 NE 134th CT currently offering any rent specials?
9937 NE 134th CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9937 NE 134th CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 9937 NE 134th CT is pet friendly.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT offer parking?
Yes, 9937 NE 134th CT offers parking.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9937 NE 134th CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT have a pool?
No, 9937 NE 134th CT does not have a pool.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT have accessible units?
No, 9937 NE 134th CT does not have accessible units.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9937 NE 134th CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9937 NE 134th CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9937 NE 134th CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus