9937 NE 134th CT Available 08/01/19 CHARMING 2 BED, 1.5 BATH KIRKLAND TOWNHOME W GARAGE & OFFICE! - **$2095 per month rent; Available August 2019; 12-24 month lease terms**

**2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1400 SF, 1 car garage; 1 uncovered reserved parking; Detached Office**

**Pets considered on a case by case basis; Utilities not included ($115/month for W/S/G)**

**First month's rent ($2095) and security deposit ($1500) due upon move in**

VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b3Fcc4LTHs



This home offers charming, spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom living space. Home is in great condition. Home has like new kitchen and bathroom floors. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home has dual master bedrooms with large walk-through bathroom in-between. Both bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, large window, and large closet. Home is in the Kirkland area providing a great, quiet neighborhood perfect for kids to roam and adults to take a walk. Home has large windows that provide great natural light. Fireplace in the Living Room provides a great focal point and is great for entertaining. Kitchen has been well maintained and is clean and has all the amenities needed including ample wood cabinets. Garage is included and has automatic door opener for easy access. Second reserved parking spot as well. Separate office space above garage is about 150 extra SF. Laundry in unit.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home location provides a quick commute to most of Seattle, UW, and Bellevue/Eastside while being far enough off of main road to provide peace and quiet. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Kirkland area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Juanita Elementary is only 1 block away and easily walkable. These include:

-Juanita Elementary

-Finn Hill Middle School, Juanita Junior High

-Juanita High School

-UW Campus, UW Bothell/Cascadia, Bastyr, Northwest University



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close

-Big Finn Hill Park, Saint Edward State Park, Sixty Acres, Juanita Beach Park, Edith Moulton Park

-Downtown Kirkland, Redmond, and Bothell very close, Totem Lake Mall, Redmond Town Center

-Willows Run Golf Course, Inglewood CC, Bellevue Golf Course, Wayne Golf Course



This home has everything you could want and more! Call or email today!



