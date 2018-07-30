9912 Ne 116th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 bedroom condo in Kirkland/Juanita. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom with new appliances and W/D in unit. This home is within walking distance to restaurants in Juanita Village and Juanita Beach Park. The location is commuter friendly, near I-405, and on a major bus line. Easy commute to Google, Microsoft, Bellevue and Seattle.

Small dogs and cats allowed. Application fee of $30-55/applicant. Proof of employment and credit check required during application process. Security Deposit of $1,500 ($150 non-refundable cleaning fee) plus first month’s rent due at lease signing. Minimum 9-12 month lease required. Water/Sewer/Garbage utilities paid by owner, tenant responsible for monthly electricity and internet. Unit is available 11/1. Please reach out to schedule time to view property.