Kirkland, WA
9912 Ne 116th St
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

9912 Ne 116th St

9912 Northeast 116th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9912 Northeast 116th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bedroom condo in Kirkland/Juanita. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom with new appliances and W/D in unit. This home is within walking distance to restaurants in Juanita Village and Juanita Beach Park. The location is commuter friendly, near I-405, and on a major bus line. Easy commute to Google, Microsoft, Bellevue and Seattle.
Small dogs and cats allowed. Application fee of $30-55/applicant. Proof of employment and credit check required during application process. Security Deposit of $1,500 ($150 non-refundable cleaning fee) plus first month’s rent due at lease signing. Minimum 9-12 month lease required. Water/Sewer/Garbage utilities paid by owner, tenant responsible for monthly electricity and internet. Unit is available 11/1. Please reach out to schedule time to view property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 Ne 116th St have any available units?
9912 Ne 116th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9912 Ne 116th St have?
Some of 9912 Ne 116th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 Ne 116th St currently offering any rent specials?
9912 Ne 116th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 Ne 116th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9912 Ne 116th St is pet friendly.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St offer parking?
Yes, 9912 Ne 116th St offers parking.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9912 Ne 116th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St have a pool?
No, 9912 Ne 116th St does not have a pool.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St have accessible units?
No, 9912 Ne 116th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 Ne 116th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9912 Ne 116th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9912 Ne 116th St does not have units with air conditioning.

