Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

9309 NE 123rd Ct

9309 Northeast 123rd Court · No Longer Available
Location

9309 Northeast 123rd Court, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9309 NE 123rd Ct Available 04/01/19 CHARMING 3 BED, 2 BATH KIRKLAND CONDO FOR RENT, JUANITA BEACH - **$2395 per month rent; Available April; 12 month lease preferred**
**3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1030 SF**
**Two Car Garage, Long Driveway, Fully fenced Backyard**
**Pets considered on a case-by-case basis**
**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2395) due upon move in**
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

This spacious and well-maintained home offers an excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom, laundry room. Located in a the great Juanita Beach neighborhood, it is within walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The living, dining, and kitchen areas are all connected providing one great room with a functional fireplace as a focal point, while large windows surround the room supplying plenty of natural light. The kitchen has wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The bathroom is updated and in great shape with tiled floors and shower surrounds. The lot is very large, and the back yard is fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful landscaping and a large deck.

The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:
-Juanita Elementary
-Finn Hill Junior High
-Juanita High School

Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:
-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby
-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park
-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake
-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf
-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

(RLNE4730692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have any available units?
9309 NE 123rd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have?
Some of 9309 NE 123rd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9309 NE 123rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9309 NE 123rd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9309 NE 123rd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9309 NE 123rd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9309 NE 123rd Ct offers parking.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9309 NE 123rd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have a pool?
No, 9309 NE 123rd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 9309 NE 123rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9309 NE 123rd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9309 NE 123rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 9309 NE 123rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
