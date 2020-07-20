Amenities

9309 NE 123rd Ct Available 04/01/19 CHARMING 3 BED, 2 BATH KIRKLAND CONDO FOR RENT, JUANITA BEACH - **$2395 per month rent; Available April; 12 month lease preferred**

**3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath, 1030 SF**

**Two Car Garage, Long Driveway, Fully fenced Backyard**

**Pets considered on a case-by-case basis**

**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2395) due upon move in**

This spacious and well-maintained home offers an excellent floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathroom, laundry room. Located in a the great Juanita Beach neighborhood, it is within walking distance to restaurants, parks, shopping and Lake Washington. The living, dining, and kitchen areas are all connected providing one great room with a functional fireplace as a focal point, while large windows surround the room supplying plenty of natural light. The kitchen has wood cabinets for ample storage as well as all of your kitchen amenities. The laundry room has a washer and dryer and additional storage. The bathroom is updated and in great shape with tiled floors and shower surrounds. The lot is very large, and the back yard is fully fenced creating a pleasant retreat complete with beautiful landscaping and a large deck.



The home is located in an easily accessible and quiet neighborhood near all that Kirkland has to offer. Within walking distance you will find several parks, Lake Washington, bus lines to Bellevue and Seattle and many dining and entertainment options. Freeway access is close by and provides a straightforward commute to Seattle and the Eastside. Top-ranked Lake Washington School District schools are the following:

-Juanita Elementary

-Finn Hill Junior High

-Juanita High School



Kirkland is located 10 miles outside of Seattle and offers the best of the Northwest:

-Beaches and water activities: Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound are all nearby

-An abundance of parks including: Marymoor, Juanita Bay, Waverly Beach, Saint Edwards State Park

-Shop and dine in Downtown Kirkland, Juanita Village, Redmond Town Center, Costco, and (coming soon) The Village at Totem Lake

-Golf at Willows Run, Bellevue Golf, Trilogy at Redmond Ridge, Inglewood Golf Club and, Glendale Golf

-Woodinville Wine Country is minutes away



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



