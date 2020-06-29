9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath quality home at 1170 s/f Well maintained home with mostly original finishes. Open concept kitchen while living and dining area divided by open fireplace. This is an end unit with more privacy and great natural light. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Good sized master suite. 2 parking spots in underground garage. Minutes away from Costco, Safeway and Starbucks. Nearby schools include Kiddie Academy of Kirkland, Mark Twain Elementary School and Lake Washington High School. Close to Forbes Lake Park, Forbes Lake Park and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park. Easy access to 405! First/last/deposit ($1800) and non-refundable admin fee of $200. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Cats allowed on a case by case basis. Available immediately. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.