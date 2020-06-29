All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:32 PM

9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132

9231 122nd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9231 122nd Court Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath quality home at 1170 s/f Well maintained home with mostly original finishes. Open concept kitchen while living and dining area divided by open fireplace. This is an end unit with more privacy and great natural light. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Good sized master suite. 2 parking spots in underground garage. Minutes away from Costco, Safeway and Starbucks. Nearby schools include Kiddie Academy of Kirkland, Mark Twain Elementary School and Lake Washington High School. Close to Forbes Lake Park, Forbes Lake Park and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park. Easy access to 405! First/last/deposit ($1800) and non-refundable admin fee of $200. Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Cats allowed on a case by case basis. Available immediately. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have any available units?
9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 currently offering any rent specials?
9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 pet-friendly?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 offer parking?
Yes, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 offers parking.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have a pool?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 does not have a pool.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have accessible units?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 does not have accessible units.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9231 122nd Court Northeast, Unit D132 does not have units with air conditioning.
