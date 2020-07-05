All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 8635 NE 124th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
8635 NE 124th St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

8635 NE 124th St

8635 Northeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8635 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3BD Finn Hill Home in Kirkland - Prime Location in Finn Hill! This 3BD home features a skylight filled cathedral ceiling making the whole space light and bright. Open inviting floor plan with gas fireplace in Living Room that heats both floors. Recently remodeled kitchen with walk in pantry. Upstairs loft area is great for an office space or bonus room. Enormous upper level deck to enjoy. Private backyard with additional deck, perfect for entertaining. Highly rated Kirkland Schools. Please note that a $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. Note, Decks will be repainted once the weather permits. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Schedule your appointment to view this wonderful property today!

(RLNE3513498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 NE 124th St have any available units?
8635 NE 124th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8635 NE 124th St have?
Some of 8635 NE 124th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 NE 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
8635 NE 124th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 NE 124th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8635 NE 124th St is pet friendly.
Does 8635 NE 124th St offer parking?
Yes, 8635 NE 124th St offers parking.
Does 8635 NE 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8635 NE 124th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 NE 124th St have a pool?
No, 8635 NE 124th St does not have a pool.
Does 8635 NE 124th St have accessible units?
No, 8635 NE 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 NE 124th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8635 NE 124th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8635 NE 124th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8635 NE 124th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus