8635 NE 124th St

Wonderful 3BD Finn Hill Home in Kirkland - Prime Location in Finn Hill! This 3BD home features a skylight filled cathedral ceiling making the whole space light and bright. Open inviting floor plan with gas fireplace in Living Room that heats both floors. Recently remodeled kitchen with walk in pantry. Upstairs loft area is great for an office space or bonus room. Enormous upper level deck to enjoy. Private backyard with additional deck, perfect for entertaining. Highly rated Kirkland Schools. Please note that a $13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply. Note, Decks will be repainted once the weather permits. Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Please contact Millie or Maria at 425-750-0086. Schedule your appointment to view this wonderful property today!



(RLNE3513498)