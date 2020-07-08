All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

520 4th Street #35

520 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 4th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Norkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo Galleria - Beautiful 2 bed, 2.25 bath condo

Cherry hardwood in entry/kitchen, two balconies, a fireplace, and a bathroom in the guest bedroom make this a very appealing layout. Powder room and laundry closet on the main floor. Secure underground parking plus storage included. Fabulous quiet location in downtown Kirkland.

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (if applicable)
HOA charges $200 fee to tenant when tenant moves in

Rent includes water and sewer and garbage
PSE - electric paid by tenant

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept

(RLNE5744424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 4th Street #35 have any available units?
520 4th Street #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 520 4th Street #35 have?
Some of 520 4th Street #35's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 4th Street #35 currently offering any rent specials?
520 4th Street #35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 4th Street #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 4th Street #35 is pet friendly.
Does 520 4th Street #35 offer parking?
Yes, 520 4th Street #35 offers parking.
Does 520 4th Street #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 4th Street #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 4th Street #35 have a pool?
No, 520 4th Street #35 does not have a pool.
Does 520 4th Street #35 have accessible units?
No, 520 4th Street #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 4th Street #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 4th Street #35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 4th Street #35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 4th Street #35 does not have units with air conditioning.

