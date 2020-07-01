All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14505 127th Ln NE N34
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

14505 127th Ln NE N34

14505 127th Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

14505 127th Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo - Property Id: 242216

Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath unit with new kitchen & bathroom cabinets with granite countertops, new carpet & laminate floors, and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace, in-unit laundry, and walk-through closet! Covered deck off the living room with storage. Great location with only one step up from the designated parking spot. Quiet secluded hillside location with afternoon sun and territorial view. Just a few minutes walk from a shopping center, grocery store, restaurants, and public transportation. Close proximity to Evergreen Hospital, Village at Totem Lake, parks, and library. Quick access to Bothell, Woodinville, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242216
Property Id 242216

(RLNE5653499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have any available units?
14505 127th Ln NE N34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have?
Some of 14505 127th Ln NE N34's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14505 127th Ln NE N34 currently offering any rent specials?
14505 127th Ln NE N34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14505 127th Ln NE N34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 is pet friendly.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 offer parking?
Yes, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 offers parking.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have a pool?
No, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 does not have a pool.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have accessible units?
No, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 does not have accessible units.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14505 127th Ln NE N34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14505 127th Ln NE N34 does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
