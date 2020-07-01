14505 127th Ln NE N34

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath condo - Property Id: 242216



Fully remodeled 2 bed/1 bath unit with new kitchen & bathroom cabinets with granite countertops, new carpet & laminate floors, and fresh paint throughout. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace, in-unit laundry, and walk-through closet! Covered deck off the living room with storage. Great location with only one step up from the designated parking spot. Quiet secluded hillside location with afternoon sun and territorial view. Just a few minutes walk from a shopping center, grocery store, restaurants, and public transportation. Close proximity to Evergreen Hospital, Village at Totem Lake, parks, and library. Quick access to Bothell, Woodinville, I-405, and tech companies. Small pets allowed. Water, garbage, and sewer are included. Tenant is only responsible for electricity. Security deposit is fully refundable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242216

Property Id 242216



(RLNE5653499)