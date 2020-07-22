14205 77th Ave NE

Amenities
Single Family Home Finn Hill - Lovely home on Finn Hill includes 4 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Fresh paint, new blinds, new flooring, and most of the appliances are new. New Washer/Dryer included. Back patio with storage and fenced yard.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
- To Schedule a Tour Follow the Link:https://showmojo.com/l/d158e3302b
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
(RLNE5525234)