Kirkland, WA
14205 77th Ave NE
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

14205 77th Ave NE

14205 77th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Kirkland
Finn Hill
Apartments with Balconies
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

14205 77th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single Family Home Finn Hill - Lovely home on Finn Hill includes 4 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Fresh paint, new blinds, new flooring, and most of the appliances are new. New Washer/Dryer included. Back patio with storage and fenced yard.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Follow the Link:https://showmojo.com/l/d158e3302b
- Renter's legal liability insurance required as part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5525234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14205 77th Ave NE have any available units?
14205 77th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 14205 77th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14205 77th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14205 77th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14205 77th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14205 77th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14205 77th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
