13457 92nd Pl NE

Kirkland Finn Hill, Culdesac home. Recently updated, newer carpet and flooring - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



Kirkland Finn Hill home on cul de sac.

* Vaulted living room feels spacious and features a wood burning fireplace with large hearth.

* Formal Dining room.

* The kitchen has new flooring, and updated counters.

* Large back deck has a very private feel.

* There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs.

* The master bedroom has a door leading to the shared main bathroom.

* Downstairs is the Family / Bonus room, a full bathroom, and another bedroom.

*No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Yard is not fully fenced.

Gregory Property Management, Inc



Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114



(RLNE3338973)