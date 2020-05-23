13457 92nd Pl NE

Amenities
Kirkland Finn Hill, Culdesac home. Recently updated, newer carpet and flooring - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Kirkland Finn Hill home on cul de sac.
* Vaulted living room feels spacious and features a wood burning fireplace with large hearth.
* Formal Dining room.
* The kitchen has new flooring, and updated counters.
* Large back deck has a very private feel.
* There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs.
* The master bedroom has a door leading to the shared main bathroom.
* Downstairs is the Family / Bonus room, a full bathroom, and another bedroom.
*No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Yard is not fully fenced.
Gregory Property Management, Inc
Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114
No Cats Allowed
