Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

13457 92nd Pl NE

13457 92nd Place Northeast · (425) 217-3598
Location

13457 92nd Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13457 92nd Pl NE · Avail. now

$2,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Kirkland Finn Hill, Culdesac home. Recently updated, newer carpet and flooring - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Kirkland Finn Hill home on cul de sac.
* Vaulted living room feels spacious and features a wood burning fireplace with large hearth.
* Formal Dining room.
* The kitchen has new flooring, and updated counters.
* Large back deck has a very private feel.
* There are 3 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs.
* The master bedroom has a door leading to the shared main bathroom.
* Downstairs is the Family / Bonus room, a full bathroom, and another bedroom.
*No cats. Small dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Yard is not fully fenced.
Gregory Property Management, Inc

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3338973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have any available units?
13457 92nd Pl NE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13457 92nd Pl NE have?
Some of 13457 92nd Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13457 92nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13457 92nd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13457 92nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13457 92nd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13457 92nd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13457 92nd Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
