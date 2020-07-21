Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12932 NE 136th Pl. Available 10/08/19 RECENTLY RENOVATED!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Totem Lake - Kirkland!! - This home got a face lift last year, and it looks amazing! This fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features an over-sized 2-car garage with work space area and sink, and wonderful new deck in the private back yard. Other features include new flooring throughout (new hard-surface flooring throughout living areas and kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms), fresh paint inside and out, new blinds and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to schools, parks, library and shopping. Tenant to pay all utilities, including a flat monthly fee of $125 for water and sewer. Washer/dryer provided. Yard maintenance included in the rent! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to see this stunning home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.



BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.



TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!



PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.



RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.



HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.



SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.



PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.



(RLNE5137301)