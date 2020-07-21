All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12932 NE 136th Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12932 NE 136th Pl.
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

12932 NE 136th Pl.

12932 Northeast 136th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Evergreen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12932 Northeast 136th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12932 NE 136th Pl. Available 10/08/19 RECENTLY RENOVATED!! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Totem Lake - Kirkland!! - This home got a face lift last year, and it looks amazing! This fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home features an over-sized 2-car garage with work space area and sink, and wonderful new deck in the private back yard. Other features include new flooring throughout (new hard-surface flooring throughout living areas and kitchen and new carpet in bedrooms), fresh paint inside and out, new blinds and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walking distance to schools, parks, library and shopping. Tenant to pay all utilities, including a flat monthly fee of $125 for water and sewer. Washer/dryer provided. Yard maintenance included in the rent! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. Make an appointment to see this stunning home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5137301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have any available units?
12932 NE 136th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have?
Some of 12932 NE 136th Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12932 NE 136th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12932 NE 136th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12932 NE 136th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12932 NE 136th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 12932 NE 136th Pl. offers parking.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12932 NE 136th Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have a pool?
No, 12932 NE 136th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12932 NE 136th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12932 NE 136th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12932 NE 136th Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12932 NE 136th Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus