All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10

12736 Northeast 116th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12736 Northeast 116th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This centrally located pleasant two bed & one bath ground floor apartment checks all the boxes! Recently painted, fresh carpet, renovated bathroom and hardwoods throughout and a smart kitchen layout with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer included as well as sizeable closet space. Wood-burning fireplace and a private outdoor space to take in the serene landscape and wooded grounds. Convenient access to Kirkland's finest amenities with parks, transit, and the new Totem Lake Shopping Center nearby! This unit will not last. Pets on case by case. Call or text Zarina Malik on (425) 296-6610 to schedule a showing or email info@opalpmc.com
Parking and Storage Space included. Club house with Pool and Hot Tub. Convenient access to Kirkland's finest amenities with parks, transit, and the new Totem Lake Shopping Center nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have any available units?
12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have?
Some of 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 currently offering any rent specials?
12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 is pet friendly.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 offer parking?
Yes, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 offers parking.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have a pool?
Yes, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 has a pool.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have accessible units?
No, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 does not have accessible units.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus