12736 Northeast 116th Lane - L10, Unit #L10

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

This centrally located pleasant two bed & one bath ground floor apartment checks all the boxes! Recently painted, fresh carpet, renovated bathroom and hardwoods throughout and a smart kitchen layout with cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops. Washer and dryer included as well as sizeable closet space. Wood-burning fireplace and a private outdoor space to take in the serene landscape and wooded grounds. Convenient access to Kirkland's finest amenities with parks, transit, and the new Totem Lake Shopping Center nearby! This unit will not last. Pets on case by case. Call or text Zarina Malik on (425) 296-6610 to schedule a showing or email info@opalpmc.com

Parking and Storage Space included. Club house with Pool and Hot Tub.