Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool garage pet friendly sauna

AVAILABLE NOW!



To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12530-109th-ct-ne?p=Company



Updated 2nd floor spacious unit! Fully remodeled in 2016, this unit is in like-new condition. Features include hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door to private balcony which overlooks well-maintained landscaped grounds. Laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer included. Master with large closet and attached full bathroom. Additional bedroom and adjacent full bathroom. 1-car garage located near unit as well as reserved carport parking spot. Complex has outdoor pool, cabana, indoor sauna, and basketball court.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. $400 move-in/move-out fee. 12+ month lease subject to HOA approval. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Indoor cats only considered on a case by case basis (dogs prohibited by HOA).



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.