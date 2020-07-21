All apartments in Kirkland
12530 109th Ct NE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:51 PM

12530 109th Ct NE

12530 109th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12530 109th Court Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
sauna
AVAILABLE NOW!

To schedule a tour, please book online: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/12530-109th-ct-ne?p=Company

Updated 2nd floor spacious unit! Fully remodeled in 2016, this unit is in like-new condition. Features include hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, and a sliding glass door to private balcony which overlooks well-maintained landscaped grounds. Laundry closet with full sized washer and dryer included. Master with large closet and attached full bathroom. Additional bedroom and adjacent full bathroom. 1-car garage located near unit as well as reserved carport parking spot. Complex has outdoor pool, cabana, indoor sauna, and basketball court.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. $400 move-in/move-out fee. 12+ month lease subject to HOA approval. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. Indoor cats only considered on a case by case basis (dogs prohibited by HOA).

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12530 109th Ct NE have any available units?
12530 109th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12530 109th Ct NE have?
Some of 12530 109th Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 109th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
12530 109th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 109th Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12530 109th Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 12530 109th Ct NE offers parking.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12530 109th Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE have a pool?
Yes, 12530 109th Ct NE has a pool.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 12530 109th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12530 109th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12530 109th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12530 109th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
