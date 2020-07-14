All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

12525 NE 145th Pl Apt F97

12525 Northeast 145th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12525 Northeast 145th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom condominium in the Kingsgate Ridge Condominium Complex.

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and microwave
- Fireplace
- Washer + Dryer

Safeway Grocery Store, Several Banks, Fast Food, and Restaurants are located next door within walking distance. Bus line and easy access to Hwy 405 make this a great location.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities, water/trash/sewer are included in rent
No pets allowed
The application fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 12525 NE 145th Pl Apt F97, Kirkland, King, Washington, 98034.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last month’s rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for a lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

