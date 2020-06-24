All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 122 State St S Unit 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
122 State St S Unit 205
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

122 State St S Unit 205

122 State Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

122 State Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
LIMITED OFFER!!!
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 03/31/2019!
Book a showing and come visit this amazing 955 square foot apartment located in the Moss Bay neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 secure assigned parking spots. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as a walkers paradise. This means that daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot. The apartment features a hardwood and tile flooring all throughout. It has a nice balcony that commands a relaxing view on the well-manicured green foliage space outside. The living room is spacious and well-lit in natural sunlight during the day thanks to its wide glass windows. The automatic fireplace for climate control in the living room makes warm and comfortable living during cold nights. The bedrooms upstairs are spacious and amply well-lit in natural light during the day thanks to its wide glass windows with sliding curtains. A glass covered walk-in closets offer more storage space. Its nifty kitchen has white painted cupboards and drawers that offer lots of storage area, fine marble countertops with backsplash, and top-of-the line kitchen appliances. A separate glass encased shower and tub, a nice two sinks vanity stylishly installed with modern bathroom and lighting fixtures, adds coziness to its clean tiled bathroom. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. One small pet (either a cat or a dog) less than 25lbs is allowed on the property.

Walk score: 90

Nearby parks:
Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Ave and Marina Park

Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 0.98 miles, 10/10
Peter Kirk Elementary School - 0.82 miles, 8/10
International Community School - 0.93 miles, 8/10
Lakeview Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
235 - 0.1 miles
234 - 0.1 miles
238 - 0.1 miles
255 - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4744299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have any available units?
122 State St S Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 122 State St S Unit 205 have?
Some of 122 State St S Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 State St S Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
122 State St S Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 State St S Unit 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 State St S Unit 205 is pet friendly.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 122 State St S Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 State St S Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have a pool?
No, 122 State St S Unit 205 does not have a pool.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 122 State St S Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 State St S Unit 205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 State St S Unit 205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 State St S Unit 205 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Voda
207 Park Lane
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus