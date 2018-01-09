All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

11717 93rd Ave NE #10A

11717 93rd Avenue Northeast · (253) 845-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11717 93rd Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Like the Lake Breezes? 2 Bed 2 Bath Juanita Bay Townhome - Freshly updated two-bedroom townhome with all the bells and whistles. Light, bright and airy, open floor plan with soaring 20 foot ceilings and cozy corner fully tiled gas fireplace that lets you curl up and watch the leaves change. Great room opens onto the private patio with storage, overlook the bedroom community of Juanita Bay with your morning cup of coffee. Kitchen is a chefs dream with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, designer tile backsplash and white cabinets. Chic lighting leads the way upstairs to your spacious master bedroom with en suite featuring low-profile shower and quartz vanity. Minutes to Juanita Beach Park where you can SUP and swim all Summer. Stackable high efficiency washer/dryer and designated parking. Mail pick-up in a secure mail room and rent includes water and waste service.

(RLNE4983464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have any available units?
11717 93rd Ave NE #10A has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have?
Some of 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A currently offering any rent specials?
11717 93rd Ave NE #10A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A pet-friendly?
No, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A offer parking?
Yes, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A does offer parking.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have a pool?
Yes, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A has a pool.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have accessible units?
No, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have units with dishwashers?
No, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A have units with air conditioning?
No, 11717 93rd Ave NE #10A does not have units with air conditioning.
