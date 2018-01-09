11717 93rd Ave NE #10A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Like the Lake Breezes? 2 Bed 2 Bath Juanita Bay Townhome - Freshly updated two-bedroom townhome with all the bells and whistles. Light, bright and airy, open floor plan with soaring 20 foot ceilings and cozy corner fully tiled gas fireplace that lets you curl up and watch the leaves change. Great room opens onto the private patio with storage, overlook the bedroom community of Juanita Bay with your morning cup of coffee. Kitchen is a chefs dream with stainless appliances, quartz counter tops, designer tile backsplash and white cabinets. Chic lighting leads the way upstairs to your spacious master bedroom with en suite featuring low-profile shower and quartz vanity. Minutes to Juanita Beach Park where you can SUP and swim all Summer. Stackable high efficiency washer/dryer and designated parking. Mail pick-up in a secure mail room and rent includes water and waste service.



