Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities conference room gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage lobby

109 2nd Street S Unit 225 Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 1-BR + Den, Downtown Kirkland Condo, Steps to the Lake! - Downtown Kirkland, 1BR + Office/Den Condo and balcony with lake view! Walk to everything in downtown Kirkland!



Stunning Downtown Kirkland 1BR/1BA + office/den condo! Featuring high ceilings, large windows, light and bright, spacious, open-floor Living/Dining Room with gas fireplace. The kitchen is newly remodeled with all new, sleek, high-end quartz counters, all new stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas oven/range, dishwasher, sink and faucet, garbage disposal, & microwave). Kitchen also features beautiful, cherry cabinets. Bathroom features newly remodeled vanity with high-end quartz counter as well. Entire unit features upgraded shades, chic and modern lighting and brand new, gorgeous, hardwood floors throughout!



100% walk score! Fantastic Downtown Kirkland location! Across the street from Anthony's, Ben and Jerry's, and all of downtown Kirkland's shopping, dining, galleries, museums, library, public transit, Marina, and Park!



Easy commute to Eastside hubs (10 minutes to Redmond, Bellevue, Microsoft/Google campuses), or ride your bike and be there in 20mins! Just minutes to 520 freeway to downtown Seattle.



Unit includes: Private washer/dryer; den / study nook; covered patio with BBQ; air conditioning; plenty of closet space; and covered parking! Secure bicycle storage included as well.



This unit is larger than many 1 bedrooms at approximately 800 sq. ft., and has a separate nook which is perfect as a guest room or study. The building is modern, clean and well maintained. It's steps away from downtown Kirkland and the lake. An easy walk to fun and convenience. The area is beautiful. Views of Lake Washington from the deck. BBQ all year long on the covered patio with Lake Washington views!



Covered parking in a secure garage included in the listed rent amount! Secure bicycle storage is available as well.



Available September 1, 2020.



Call for more details: Jared 425.444.7893



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3478130)