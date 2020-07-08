All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 109 2nd Street S Unit 225.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
109 2nd Street S Unit 225
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

109 2nd Street S Unit 225

109 2nd Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

109 2nd Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
109 2nd Street S Unit 225 Available 09/01/20 Gorgeous 1-BR + Den, Downtown Kirkland Condo, Steps to the Lake! - Downtown Kirkland, 1BR + Office/Den Condo and balcony with lake view! Walk to everything in downtown Kirkland!

Stunning Downtown Kirkland 1BR/1BA + office/den condo! Featuring high ceilings, large windows, light and bright, spacious, open-floor Living/Dining Room with gas fireplace. The kitchen is newly remodeled with all new, sleek, high-end quartz counters, all new stainless steel appliances (fridge, gas oven/range, dishwasher, sink and faucet, garbage disposal, & microwave). Kitchen also features beautiful, cherry cabinets. Bathroom features newly remodeled vanity with high-end quartz counter as well. Entire unit features upgraded shades, chic and modern lighting and brand new, gorgeous, hardwood floors throughout!

100% walk score! Fantastic Downtown Kirkland location! Across the street from Anthony's, Ben and Jerry's, and all of downtown Kirkland's shopping, dining, galleries, museums, library, public transit, Marina, and Park!

Easy commute to Eastside hubs (10 minutes to Redmond, Bellevue, Microsoft/Google campuses), or ride your bike and be there in 20mins! Just minutes to 520 freeway to downtown Seattle.

Unit includes: Private washer/dryer; den / study nook; covered patio with BBQ; air conditioning; plenty of closet space; and covered parking! Secure bicycle storage included as well.

This unit is larger than many 1 bedrooms at approximately 800 sq. ft., and has a separate nook which is perfect as a guest room or study. The building is modern, clean and well maintained. It's steps away from downtown Kirkland and the lake. An easy walk to fun and convenience. The area is beautiful. Views of Lake Washington from the deck. BBQ all year long on the covered patio with Lake Washington views!

Covered parking in a secure garage included in the listed rent amount! Secure bicycle storage is available as well.

Available September 1, 2020.

Call for more details: Jared 425.444.7893

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3478130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have any available units?
109 2nd Street S Unit 225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have?
Some of 109 2nd Street S Unit 225's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 currently offering any rent specials?
109 2nd Street S Unit 225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 pet-friendly?
No, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 offer parking?
Yes, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 offers parking.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have a pool?
No, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 does not have a pool.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have accessible units?
No, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 2nd Street S Unit 225 has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Preserve at Forbes Creek
11110 Forbes Creek Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus