10512 111th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Conveniently located next to the Cross Kirkland Corridor and Juanita Bay Park. 3 bedroom 2 bath with large open kitchen. Vaulted ceiling, skylights lots of light. Gas fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining room with amazing sunset views. Bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs master bedroom with master suite and full closet. 2 car garage with lots of storage. High ranking Lake WA School District. Minutes away to Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, and future light rail. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091652)