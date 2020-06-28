All apartments in Kirkland
10512 111th Ave NE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

10512 111th Ave NE

10512 111th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10512 111th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10512 111th Ave NE - (FOR RENT) Conveniently located next to the Cross Kirkland Corridor and Juanita Bay Park. 3 bedroom 2 bath with large open kitchen. Vaulted ceiling, skylights lots of light. Gas fireplace in the living room and a balcony off the dining room with amazing sunset views. Bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs master bedroom with master suite and full closet. 2 car garage with lots of storage. High ranking Lake WA School District. Minutes away to Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, and future light rail. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 111th Ave NE have any available units?
10512 111th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 10512 111th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10512 111th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 111th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10512 111th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10512 111th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10512 111th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
