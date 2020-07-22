931 4th Avenue North

Amenities

Location, Location! This spacious townhouse is fresh, bright and located very near Kent Station. The main floor entry flows into a nice sized living room with a cozy gas fireplace and garden window. The kitchen opens up to a bar and eating space! A guest 1/2 bath is also located on the main level. Two bedrooms, two full baths and laundry are upstairs, the master bedroom has awesome double closets! There is also a low maintenance secluded patio, great for the BBQ and a detached single garage with opener, great for car or extra storage. No pets and no smoking. 12 month lease, $1,000 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. To schedule a self showing please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/886943 or for more information contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or 253 852-8195 x207.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.