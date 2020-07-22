All apartments in Kent
Last updated December 3 2019 at 12:19 AM

931 4th Avenue North

931 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

931 4th Avenue North, Kent, WA 98032
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location, Location! This spacious townhouse is fresh, bright and located very near Kent Station. The main floor entry flows into a nice sized living room with a cozy gas fireplace and garden window. The kitchen opens up to a bar and eating space! A guest 1/2 bath is also located on the main level. Two bedrooms, two full baths and laundry are upstairs, the master bedroom has awesome double closets! There is also a low maintenance secluded patio, great for the BBQ and a detached single garage with opener, great for car or extra storage. No pets and no smoking. 12 month lease, $1,000 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. To schedule a self showing please visit: https://www.bell-anderson.net/kent-homes-for-rent#ad/886943 or for more information contact Margene at malex@bell-anderson.net or 253 852-8195 x207.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 4th Avenue North have any available units?
931 4th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 4th Avenue North have?
Some of 931 4th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 4th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
931 4th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 4th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 931 4th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 931 4th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 931 4th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 931 4th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 4th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 4th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 931 4th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 931 4th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 931 4th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 931 4th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 4th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
