813 Woodford Avenue N

813 Woodford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

813 Woodford Avenue North, Kent, WA 98031
Amenities

Use this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/b0ccd1e001/813-woodford-ave-n-apt-4-kent-wa-98031 Located minutes away from downtown Kent and the 167 onramp, Boeing Renton can be reached in 15 minutes. Downtown Seattle and Bellevue can be reached in as little as 25 minutes by car. Schools: East Hill (K-6), Northwood (Middle), High (Kent-Meridian). SeaTac Airport is 10 minutes by car. $1300 refundable security deposit. $325 additional refundable security deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 550 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household, income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x monthly rent, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have any available units?
813 Woodford Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 813 Woodford Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
813 Woodford Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Woodford Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N offer parking?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have a pool?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Woodford Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Woodford Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

