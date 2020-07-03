813 Woodford Avenue N

Amenities

Use this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/b0ccd1e001/813-woodford-ave-n-apt-4-kent-wa-98031 Located minutes away from downtown Kent and the 167 onramp, Boeing Renton can be reached in 15 minutes. Downtown Seattle and Bellevue can be reached in as little as 25 minutes by car. Schools: East Hill (K-6), Northwood (Middle), High (Kent-Meridian). SeaTac Airport is 10 minutes by car. $1300 refundable security deposit. $325 additional refundable security deposit for up to 2 pets under 25 lbs. No restricted breeds. Renters insurance required. 550 credit score required for consideration. Verifiable, current household, income exceeding 3x monthly rent required for consideration. Prior service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, monthly debt service bringing net income below 3x monthly rent, or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.