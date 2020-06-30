All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 709 2nd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
709 2nd Ave S
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

709 2nd Ave S

709 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

709 2nd Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
South Kent

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This house has recently been completely remodeled. Completely gutted and remodeled Summer, 2014.
Walk in the front door and the smallish living room is on your left with a dining room to the right, both with hardwood laminate flooring. There is a fire place with tile surround in the living room. Lots of new, vinyl windows make the entire house light-filled and cozy warm.

The kitchen is next to the dining room while a hallway in between goes straight back. The kitchen has custom tiling on the floor, countertop, and the window sill that really set this space off. Appliances are all new and include: range, range hood, fridge, and dishwasher. No microwave. Off the kitchen, next to the washer/dryer in the laundry room is a door that goes out to the large, brand new deck.

This deck has privacy screening from the street so you can enjoy your BBQing and sunshine in private. large yard with vehicle gate allows for RV parking behind a fully-fenced yard. Walk down the hall and find two average-size bedrooms served by a full bath (also completely remodeled).

Walk into the huge master bedroom and you will be amazed at the size of this room! It comes with a private 3/4 bath with large shower and good-sized closet. Plenty of room for a king bed. (Sorry, no waterbeds!) At the end of the hall is a family room that is quite large, very private, and quiet. It has a sliding glass door going out to the fenced back yard.

Other amenities: new plumbing; lots of storage; shed in back; large showers; screen doors; fenced yard.

Terms: 10 month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance required.1) No access to attic 2) Only gas grill allowed on the deck (no briquettes) 3) No major auto work, esp. in back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 2nd Ave S have any available units?
709 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 2nd Ave S have?
Some of 709 2nd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
709 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 709 2nd Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 709 2nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 709 2nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 709 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 709 2nd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 709 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 709 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 709 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 709 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 2nd Ave S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Lake Meridian
14901 SE 272nd St
Kent, WA 98042
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Vibe
25220 109th Ct SE
Kent, WA 98030
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
The Platform Apartments
420 W Smith St
Kent, WA 98032
The Lighthouse
10710 SE 256th St.
Kent, WA 98030
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Alvista 240
24028 110th Pl SE
Kent, WA 98030

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College