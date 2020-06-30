709 2nd Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This house has recently been completely remodeled. Completely gutted and remodeled Summer, 2014.

Walk in the front door and the smallish living room is on your left with a dining room to the right, both with hardwood laminate flooring. There is a fire place with tile surround in the living room. Lots of new, vinyl windows make the entire house light-filled and cozy warm.



The kitchen is next to the dining room while a hallway in between goes straight back. The kitchen has custom tiling on the floor, countertop, and the window sill that really set this space off. Appliances are all new and include: range, range hood, fridge, and dishwasher. No microwave. Off the kitchen, next to the washer/dryer in the laundry room is a door that goes out to the large, brand new deck.



This deck has privacy screening from the street so you can enjoy your BBQing and sunshine in private. large yard with vehicle gate allows for RV parking behind a fully-fenced yard. Walk down the hall and find two average-size bedrooms served by a full bath (also completely remodeled).



Walk into the huge master bedroom and you will be amazed at the size of this room! It comes with a private 3/4 bath with large shower and good-sized closet. Plenty of room for a king bed. (Sorry, no waterbeds!) At the end of the hall is a family room that is quite large, very private, and quiet. It has a sliding glass door going out to the fenced back yard.



Other amenities: new plumbing; lots of storage; shed in back; large showers; screen doors; fenced yard.



Terms: 10 month lease. $1,700 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance required.1) No access to attic 2) Only gas grill allowed on the deck (no briquettes) 3) No major auto work, esp. in back yard