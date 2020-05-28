29315 121st Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PENDING APPLICATIONS: AUBURN - BRIDGES @ LEA HILL 2 STORY - Beautiful like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2056 sq ft 2 story with luxury upgrades throughout. Open greatroom floorplan with all hard surface floors, spacious island kitchen with walk-in pantry, main level den/office. Large master suite with 5 piece bath & walk-in closet. Spacious upper level loft and utility room. Covered deck and easy care side yard. Oversize two car garage with shelving and overhead storage.

Bridges community includes parks nature trails and sport courts. Close to schools and easy commute to hwys 18, 167 and Sounder Station.



Available now. Terms are 1st months rent and deposit for a 12 month lease. No smoking and prefer no pets.



Please drive by to confirm house & location are suitable then contact Windermere property manager, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 for a viewing appointment,



Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with NON-refundable $40 per adult/18 & older screening fee. Please view property interior prior to submitting application. Thank you



