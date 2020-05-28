All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 26 2019 at 1:08 PM

29315 121st Ave SE

29315 121st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

29315 121st Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING APPLICATIONS: AUBURN - BRIDGES @ LEA HILL 2 STORY - Beautiful like new 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2056 sq ft 2 story with luxury upgrades throughout. Open greatroom floorplan with all hard surface floors, spacious island kitchen with walk-in pantry, main level den/office. Large master suite with 5 piece bath & walk-in closet. Spacious upper level loft and utility room. Covered deck and easy care side yard. Oversize two car garage with shelving and overhead storage.
Bridges community includes parks nature trails and sport courts. Close to schools and easy commute to hwys 18, 167 and Sounder Station.

Available now. Terms are 1st months rent and deposit for a 12 month lease. No smoking and prefer no pets.

Please drive by to confirm house & location are suitable then contact Windermere property manager, Laura Gordon at 253-569-6592 for a viewing appointment,

Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with NON-refundable $40 per adult/18 & older screening fee. Please view property interior prior to submitting application. Thank you

(RLNE5089074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29315 121st Ave SE have any available units?
29315 121st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 29315 121st Ave SE have?
Some of 29315 121st Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29315 121st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
29315 121st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29315 121st Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 29315 121st Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 29315 121st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 29315 121st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 29315 121st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29315 121st Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29315 121st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 29315 121st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 29315 121st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 29315 121st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 29315 121st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 29315 121st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
