27028 115th Ave SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 6:15 PM

27028 115th Ave SE

27028 115th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

27028 115th Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE NOW! Renovated East Kent Split-Level!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/27028-115th-ave-se-1?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Renovated split level home with lots of natural sunlight. Main level has a living room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and dining area with detailed moldings. Master bedroom and bath along with two other bedrooms and bath. Lower level has carpeting throughout family room, 4th bedroom, bath, and laundry. 2+ car attached garage. Central heat, A/C, and tankless hot water. Large covered deck with hot tub.

Terms: 1st, last, and $3000 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27028 115th Ave SE have any available units?
27028 115th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 27028 115th Ave SE have?
Some of 27028 115th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27028 115th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
27028 115th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27028 115th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 27028 115th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 27028 115th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 27028 115th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 27028 115th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27028 115th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27028 115th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 27028 115th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 27028 115th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 27028 115th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 27028 115th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 27028 115th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
