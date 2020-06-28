Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

AVAILABLE NOW! Renovated East Kent Split-Level!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/27028-115th-ave-se-1?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Renovated split level home with lots of natural sunlight. Main level has a living room with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, an island, and dining area with detailed moldings. Master bedroom and bath along with two other bedrooms and bath. Lower level has carpeting throughout family room, 4th bedroom, bath, and laundry. 2+ car attached garage. Central heat, A/C, and tankless hot water. Large covered deck with hot tub.



Terms: 1st, last, and $3000 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.