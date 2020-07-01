All apartments in Kent
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

25131 98th Plaza S

25131 98th Pl S · No Longer Available
Location

25131 98th Pl S, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to another lovely Top Floor Unit condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 25131 98th PL S Unit E202, Kent WA. Enjoy the comfort this 2BR 1BA condo provides. This condo has been well maintained, the large master bedroom features walk-in closet. Dining/Living room with romantic fireplace. Private balcony looks out over a lush greenbelt. Only minutes to Kent Station for shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to 167, 405, I-5, with the Sounder train & bus routes close by. Non-smokers, excellent rental history. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Rent is $1395 security deposit equals to one month rent. There is a one-time $157 admin processing fee. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Erin Kirkendall 253.882.9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25131 98th Plaza S have any available units?
25131 98th Plaza S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 25131 98th Plaza S currently offering any rent specials?
25131 98th Plaza S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25131 98th Plaza S pet-friendly?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S offer parking?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not offer parking.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S have a pool?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not have a pool.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S have accessible units?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not have accessible units.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S have units with dishwashers?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25131 98th Plaza S have units with air conditioning?
No, 25131 98th Plaza S does not have units with air conditioning.

