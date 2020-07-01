25131 98th Plaza S

Amenities

Welcome to another lovely Top Floor Unit condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 25131 98th PL S Unit E202, Kent WA. Enjoy the comfort this 2BR 1BA condo provides. This condo has been well maintained, the large master bedroom features walk-in closet. Dining/Living room with romantic fireplace. Private balcony looks out over a lush greenbelt. Only minutes to Kent Station for shopping, dining & entertainment. Easy access to 167, 405, I-5, with the Sounder train & bus routes close by. Non-smokers, excellent rental history. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Rent is $1395 security deposit equals to one month rent. There is a one-time $157 admin processing fee. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Erin Kirkendall 253.882.9032