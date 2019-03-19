All apartments in Kent
24007 94th Ave S

24007 94th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

24007 94th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Pending - Lovely Three Bedroom Rambler on Large Lot in Kent - Application Pending - Lovely three bedroom rambler on a large lot on Kent's east hill. An abundance of windows throughout, and beautiful hardwood floors. Charming kitchen and dining room look out on the spacious backyard of this .29 acre lot. One car attached garage with remote entry. Convenient location 5 minutes to Hwy 167 and close to shopping. Newer electric heat pump heating system with included air conditioning. Available now. Terms: First month rent of $1650 and refundable security deposit of $1700 for a one year lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206-321-3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24007 94th Ave S have any available units?
24007 94th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 24007 94th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
24007 94th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24007 94th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 24007 94th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 24007 94th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 24007 94th Ave S offers parking.
Does 24007 94th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24007 94th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24007 94th Ave S have a pool?
No, 24007 94th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 24007 94th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 24007 94th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 24007 94th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 24007 94th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24007 94th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24007 94th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
