24007 94th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending - Lovely Three Bedroom Rambler on Large Lot in Kent - Application Pending - Lovely three bedroom rambler on a large lot on Kent's east hill. An abundance of windows throughout, and beautiful hardwood floors. Charming kitchen and dining room look out on the spacious backyard of this .29 acre lot. One car attached garage with remote entry. Convenient location 5 minutes to Hwy 167 and close to shopping. Newer electric heat pump heating system with included air conditioning. Available now. Terms: First month rent of $1650 and refundable security deposit of $1700 for a one year lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Alison for an appointment to view at 206-321-3752. Please speak with Alison and see the property prior to applying. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5002263)