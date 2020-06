Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Feb 1. Completely renovated 5-bedroom home has plenty of space both inside and out! Beautiful back deck, secluded backyard, you'd never know you were just second from major retail. Well maintained from roof, windows, flooring and paint throughout and a superb culdesac location in a well known neighborhood makes this the one! No smoking, pets considered on a case by case basis 12 month term.