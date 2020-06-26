Amenities

23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 - (FOR RENT) Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo!! Remodeled with top of the line finishes. Amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, full tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with soft closings and pull-outs. White panel doors, crown molding, bamboo carbonized hardwood floor, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath floor. Gorgeous bathroom with extra deep tub, full modern tile bath surround, granite counter top vanity and washer/dryer. Convenient location within minutes to park, schools and shops. NO PETS! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE2145701)