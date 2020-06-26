All apartments in Kent
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

23411 102nd Ave SE #E103

23411 102nd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

23411 102nd Avenue Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 - (FOR RENT) Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo!! Remodeled with top of the line finishes. Amazing kitchen with granite counter tops, full tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets with soft closings and pull-outs. White panel doors, crown molding, bamboo carbonized hardwood floor, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath floor. Gorgeous bathroom with extra deep tub, full modern tile bath surround, granite counter top vanity and washer/dryer. Convenient location within minutes to park, schools and shops. NO PETS! Please call Grante Bowers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-387-5757 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2145701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have any available units?
23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have?
Some of 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 currently offering any rent specials?
23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 pet-friendly?
No, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 offer parking?
No, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 does not offer parking.
Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have a pool?
No, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 does not have a pool.
Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have accessible units?
No, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 does not have accessible units.
Does 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23411 102nd Ave SE #E103 does not have units with dishwashers.
