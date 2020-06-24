All apartments in Kent
22922 106th Place SE
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

22922 106th Place SE

22922 106th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22922 106th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
22922 106th Place SE Available 04/01/19 Application pending - Kent Remodeled Rambler - 3 bedrooms plus office, 2 full bathrooms, Recreation room w/wood stove! Available April 1st! - Application pending - Welcome home to this newly remodeled rambler located on east hill of Kent. You need to see this unique rental home, a nice covered front entrance to get you out of the rain! Work orders in process for spring - Exterior painting & back yard fence repairs. Then you enter into the open concept living area nicely remodeled 2018 with new flooring, great new appliances, living room, dining/breakfast nook area and a nice kitchen with an island and great cabinet space, pass thru to the formal dining room area. The recreation room off the back side of the home is the addition done previously, this area has the formal dining with formal built in and large recreation room with wood stove and a slider out onto the wood deck area for BBQ's and lots of windows looking out to the back yard area. There is an office space and bonus TV area or 4th bedroom area as well. Master suite will fit a king bed and has a walk in closet and great 2nd closet or linen area, En-suite bathroom has a nice shower and double sinks, new flooring and paint thru out. Two more bedrooms with good closet space and a full bathroom off the hallway area. Laundry room onsite off the back side of the 1 car garage and storage/shop area. Low maintenance landscaping and parking for 2 vehicles in the driveway. This home is available, please drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. To tour this home please Call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty(206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4764468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22922 106th Place SE have any available units?
22922 106th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22922 106th Place SE have?
Some of 22922 106th Place SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22922 106th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
22922 106th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22922 106th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22922 106th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 22922 106th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 22922 106th Place SE offers parking.
Does 22922 106th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22922 106th Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22922 106th Place SE have a pool?
No, 22922 106th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 22922 106th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 22922 106th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22922 106th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22922 106th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
