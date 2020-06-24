Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

22922 106th Place SE Available 04/01/19 Application pending - Kent Remodeled Rambler - 3 bedrooms plus office, 2 full bathrooms, Recreation room w/wood stove! Available April 1st! - Application pending - Welcome home to this newly remodeled rambler located on east hill of Kent. You need to see this unique rental home, a nice covered front entrance to get you out of the rain! Work orders in process for spring - Exterior painting & back yard fence repairs. Then you enter into the open concept living area nicely remodeled 2018 with new flooring, great new appliances, living room, dining/breakfast nook area and a nice kitchen with an island and great cabinet space, pass thru to the formal dining room area. The recreation room off the back side of the home is the addition done previously, this area has the formal dining with formal built in and large recreation room with wood stove and a slider out onto the wood deck area for BBQ's and lots of windows looking out to the back yard area. There is an office space and bonus TV area or 4th bedroom area as well. Master suite will fit a king bed and has a walk in closet and great 2nd closet or linen area, En-suite bathroom has a nice shower and double sinks, new flooring and paint thru out. Two more bedrooms with good closet space and a full bathroom off the hallway area. Laundry room onsite off the back side of the 1 car garage and storage/shop area. Low maintenance landscaping and parking for 2 vehicles in the driveway. This home is available, please drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. To tour this home please Call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty(206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591

Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



