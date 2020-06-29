All apartments in Kent
22118 109th Pl SE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

22118 109th Pl SE

22118 109th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22118 109th Place Southeast, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
NOTE: 1 Room for Rent in Kent WA - - Property Id: 155197

HUGE Master Bedroom (12 x 14) with Private Bathroom available for rent starting in Nov. 2019. The house is located in Kent, WA with:
- A washer and dryer
- High Speed Internet
- A huge fenced back yard
- Free Street parking
- Furnished with High End/Brand New Appliances. TONS of Natural Light. Huge Bay Windows. Vaulted Ceilings. New Carpet in Bedrooms. Nice Tile Bathrooms
- Minutes away from Bus Line, Kent Station, 24Hr/LA fitness, restaurants etc.

RENT AND UTILITIES EXPLAINED:

$1050/mo rent + $110/mo for utilities (gas, water, electric, trash, high speed internet). I'm open to a month-to-month situation or a long-term lease; please clarify in your response what you are looking for.

You'll also be responsible for a one-time background Check fee of $42.00 (or proof of employment). Upon moving in, a refundable security deposit of $400.00, and last month's rent is due.

The available room is not suitable for families, other couples or single adults with kids
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155197p
Property Id 155197

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5281456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22118 109th Pl SE have any available units?
22118 109th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22118 109th Pl SE have?
Some of 22118 109th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22118 109th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
22118 109th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22118 109th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 22118 109th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 22118 109th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 22118 109th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 22118 109th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22118 109th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22118 109th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 22118 109th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 22118 109th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 22118 109th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22118 109th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22118 109th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
