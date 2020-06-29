22118 109th Pl SE

Amenities

NOTE: 1 Room for Rent in Kent WA - - Property Id: 155197



HUGE Master Bedroom (12 x 14) with Private Bathroom available for rent starting in Nov. 2019. The house is located in Kent, WA with:

- A washer and dryer

- High Speed Internet

- A huge fenced back yard

- Free Street parking

- Furnished with High End/Brand New Appliances. TONS of Natural Light. Huge Bay Windows. Vaulted Ceilings. New Carpet in Bedrooms. Nice Tile Bathrooms

- Minutes away from Bus Line, Kent Station, 24Hr/LA fitness, restaurants etc.



RENT AND UTILITIES EXPLAINED:



$1050/mo rent + $110/mo for utilities (gas, water, electric, trash, high speed internet). I'm open to a month-to-month situation or a long-term lease; please clarify in your response what you are looking for.



You'll also be responsible for a one-time background Check fee of $42.00 (or proof of employment). Upon moving in, a refundable security deposit of $400.00, and last month's rent is due.



The available room is not suitable for families, other couples or single adults with kids

No Pets Allowed



