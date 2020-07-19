All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 22115 45th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
22115 45th Ave S
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

22115 45th Ave S

22115 45th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

22115 45th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032
Riverview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pet friendly
Well Maintained Home in The Crossings @ Riverview in Kent! - Application Pending:

Meticulously maintained home surrounded by nature with Green River, creeks, wetlands and public spaces to enjoy light filled spaces, ideal for entertaining or relaxing. A chef's kitchen with wood floors, maple cabinets and a breakfast nook.

Formal dining area & living room with soaring vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Manicured fully fenced backyard with dining & sunning area overlooking lush greenbelt. Upstairs you will find a master suite & 2 spacious bedrooms. There is also a 2 car gar with ample storage space. Ideal location. A must see!

Not accepting pets at this time.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2827973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22115 45th Ave S have any available units?
22115 45th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 22115 45th Ave S have?
Some of 22115 45th Ave S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22115 45th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
22115 45th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22115 45th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 22115 45th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 22115 45th Ave S offer parking?
No, 22115 45th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 22115 45th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22115 45th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22115 45th Ave S have a pool?
No, 22115 45th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 22115 45th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 22115 45th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 22115 45th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 22115 45th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
Central Flats
1024 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98031
Water's Edge
6305 S 238th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
The Row
25426 98th Ave S
Kent, WA 98030
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Village of Newport
2500 S 272nd St
Kent, WA 98032
Knol Apartments
11239 Southeast 260th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Waterford at the Lakes
23605 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Dog Friendly Apartments
Kent Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College