22115 45th Ave S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities playground pet friendly

Well Maintained Home in The Crossings @ Riverview in Kent! - Application Pending:



Meticulously maintained home surrounded by nature with Green River, creeks, wetlands and public spaces to enjoy light filled spaces, ideal for entertaining or relaxing. A chef's kitchen with wood floors, maple cabinets and a breakfast nook.



Formal dining area & living room with soaring vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Manicured fully fenced backyard with dining & sunning area overlooking lush greenbelt. Upstairs you will find a master suite & 2 spacious bedrooms. There is also a 2 car gar with ample storage space. Ideal location. A must see!



Not accepting pets at this time.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



#368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2827973)