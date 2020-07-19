22115 45th Ave S

Amenities
Well Maintained Home in The Crossings @ Riverview in Kent!
Meticulously maintained home surrounded by nature with Green River, creeks, wetlands and public spaces to enjoy light filled spaces, ideal for entertaining or relaxing. A chef's kitchen with wood floors, maple cabinets and a breakfast nook.
Formal dining area & living room with soaring vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace. Manicured fully fenced backyard with dining & sunning area overlooking lush greenbelt. Upstairs you will find a master suite & 2 spacious bedrooms. There is also a 2 car gar with ample storage space. Ideal location. A must see!
Not accepting pets at this time.
Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
#368
No Pets Allowed
