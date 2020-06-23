22013 129th Pl SE

Amenities

Kent 5 bedroom 3 Bath 3 Car Garage - Beautiful 2-story-3 car garage home in friendly neighborhood! Close to all amenities & award winning Kent Schools. Oversized 3-car garage and a huge, level, fully-fenced back yard w/storage shed. A large covered patio for easy entertaining in all weather. Great open floor plan offers everything you need for your comfort & convenience. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining room, family room w/gas FP. Pets c/b/c. $500 pet deposit. $30 app fee per adult. Call or text during business hours.



