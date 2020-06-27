All apartments in Kent
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

19452 114th Place SE

19452 114th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

19452 114th Pl SE, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rare and sought after 3-bed room home in the Ridge at Panther Lake community. Excellent layout with en-suite master, open space concept kitchen/living room, and all bed rooms/laundry room on the upper floor. Over 1,900 sq ft of living space - enjoy the cozy light filled living room with gas fire place, fully stocked kitchen with stove/microwave/dishwasher/fridge and washer/dryer included in the laundry room. Private and fully fenced backyard plus a spacious 2 car garage. Just minutes to Kent Station, SR-167 and 405. Well run community with amenities including playground and basketball court.

Max two pets not exceeding 30 pounds, pet rent is $30/month/pet. Tenant responsible for maintaining backyard landscaping and all utilities paid by tenant. Leasing service by highly rated Freshlook Management - call to schedule for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19452 114th Place SE have any available units?
19452 114th Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 19452 114th Place SE have?
Some of 19452 114th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19452 114th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
19452 114th Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19452 114th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19452 114th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 19452 114th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 19452 114th Place SE offers parking.
Does 19452 114th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19452 114th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19452 114th Place SE have a pool?
No, 19452 114th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 19452 114th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 19452 114th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19452 114th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19452 114th Place SE has units with dishwashers.
