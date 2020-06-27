19452 114th Place SE

Amenities

Rare and sought after 3-bed room home in the Ridge at Panther Lake community. Excellent layout with en-suite master, open space concept kitchen/living room, and all bed rooms/laundry room on the upper floor. Over 1,900 sq ft of living space - enjoy the cozy light filled living room with gas fire place, fully stocked kitchen with stove/microwave/dishwasher/fridge and washer/dryer included in the laundry room. Private and fully fenced backyard plus a spacious 2 car garage. Just minutes to Kent Station, SR-167 and 405. Well run community with amenities including playground and basketball court.



Max two pets not exceeding 30 pounds, pet rent is $30/month/pet. Tenant responsible for maintaining backyard landscaping and all utilities paid by tenant. Leasing service by highly rated Freshlook Management - call to schedule for showing.